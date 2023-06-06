Accused of killing her 4 children, released from prison after 20 years. “Deaths Due to Natural Causes”

His story shook Australia and the world. But now for Kathleen Folbiggtoday 55 years old, came the breakthrough: The woman, who spent 20 years in prison for killing her four children has been pardoned and released by Clarence Correctional Center. This was announced by the Attorney General of the Australian state of New South Wales Michael Daley, explaining that he had advised the governor Margaret Beazley to forgive the woman unconditionally.

According to Daley the former judge Tom Bathurst had revealed last week that there was reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Folbigg on the base of new scientific evidence according to which that the children died could have been due to by natural cause. Bathurst conducted the second investigation into the guilt of the madre. The woman was serving a 30-year prison sentence that would expire in 2033. She would become eligible for the parole only in 2028.

I children they died separately within the span of a decade, between 19 days and 19 monthsand the mother insisted that their deaths were due to cause natural. The final report of the judge Bathurst could recommend to New South Wales Court of Appeal to overturn the convictions. “This was a terrible ordeal for all interested and I hope ours actions of today can put an end to this 20-year issue,” he said Daleywho added that he informed of his decision the ex-husband of Folbigg e father of the murdered children.