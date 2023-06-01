AccuWeather forecast for summer | Info

AccuWeather weather portal has published the weather forecast for the upcoming summer in Europe, including the forecasted situation in the Western Balkans.

Most of Europe could face drought, and the Balkans are expected to experience storms and consequently floods.

In the Northern Hemisphere, summer will begin on June 21, approximately three weeks after the start of meteorological summer on June 1. Summer weather will start quickly across central and northern Europe, while southeastern areas may experience a slower transition into the new season.

Given that 2021 and 2022 broke all records for the hottest summer recorded on the European continent, many are wondering if 2023 will also be a year of record heat. Although in April of this year Spain already set a record for the highest April temperature ever recorded in Europe, meteorologists do not expect that 2023 will be another year of extremes.

“Extreme heat is expected to be less frequent across the continent than in recent years. There will be times when it gets hot, but a repeat of last summer’s record extreme heat is unlikely,” says meteorologist Tyler Royce.

However, what meteorologists are warning about are warmer nights than usual with temperatures tending to be above average for summer in Europe.

Eastern Europe is safe in this regard as temperatures are expected to be close to average and without heat waves. This includes Hungary, Romania and Serbia.

Dry and warm summer

The summer is expected to be drier and warmer than average, which could cause fire problems in Scandinavia, which is not built to deal with such weather patterns.

June and July will be the driest months, after which precipitation relief can be expected.

Those most in need of rainfall, such as Spain and Italy, look set to get no relief this year after all.

Storms in the Balkans

AccuWeather highlights northern France, Germany, Poland and the Balkan states as the corridor most likely to face more frequent rainfall and worse weather compared to the rest of Europe.

“Precipitation should be close to average for most of this region, which will be good news for crops across the Balkans,” says Rojs.

However, in the Balkans, the storm could result in a significant risk of flash floods, as the amount of precipitation increases above the average for this season.

“The zone from northern France to the Balkans is at the highest risk of severe weather in terms of thunderstorms that can produce strong winds and hail,” Roys said.

However, this does not mean that all hope is lost in the Balkans that we will enjoy summer plans and annual vacations because there will be beautiful and sunny days.

