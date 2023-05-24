ACEA With Euro 7 production costs up to 10 times higher than estimates by the European Commission – News

According to ACEA (the continental association of manufacturers), the proposed Euro 7 regulation on polluting emissions will increase the production costs of cars, vans, trucks and buses.

This is what emerges from a study by Frontier Economics which calculates the costs for each vehicle: the increase would correspond to around 2,600 euros for cars and vans with diesel engines, 1,900 euros for petrol engines, and around 12,000 euros for diesel trucks and buses . These figures, therefore, are 4 to 10 times higher than the Commission’s estimates in its impact assessment of the Euro 7 (€180-450 for cars and vans and €2,800 for trucks and buses).

These estimates include direct manufacturing costs only, mainly for equipment and capital expenditure. It is important to note that these additional costs do not match the purchase prices, but drive prices up further for end users. Therefore the price increase could probably be higher than the figures quoted in the study.

ACEA also underlines that in addition to direct costs, the Euro 7 proposal will involve indirect costs, such as increased fuel consumption. Over the life of a vehicle, this could increase fuel costs by 3.5%, equivalent to €20,000 more for long-haul trucks and €650 for cars and vans.

“The European automotive industry is committed to further reducing emissions for the benefit of the climate, the environment and health. However, the Euro 7 proposal is simply not the right way to do it, as it would have an extremely low environmental impact at a extremely high cost,” said Sigrid de Vries, Director General of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

“The transition to electrification will deliver greater environmental and health benefits, while at the same time replacing older vehicles on EU roads with highly efficient Euro 6/VI models.”