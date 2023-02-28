Achraf Hakimi (pictured, first from the right), the Moroccan international who made a sensation at the WC in Qatar and a starter at PSG, is being investigated in Paris, being accused by a young woman of having raped her.

Le Parisien, the home newspaper of the French champions, published this information yesterday evening. Hakimi is 24 years old and is married to the famous actress Hiba Abouk (36 years old), nicknamed “the most beautiful actress in the world” in the past.

According to the journalists from the mentioned source, Achraf Hakimi invited a 23-year-old woman to his home on Saturday evening. Afterwards, the footballer started kissing her and undressed the young woman, who tried her best to stop him from doing so. However, Hakimi managed to touch her in the intimate areas and even allegedly managed to rape her, until she managed to escape.

The young woman told the law enforcement officers that she kicked the footballer and thus managed to escape. Immediately after, she called a friend, who came and took her from there. Hakimi’s alleged victim did not want to file a complaint, but French prosecutors self-reported and opened an investigation on behalf of the Moroccan international.

Photo source: le Parisian