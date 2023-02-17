After years of downtime due to force majeure we are finally back with a third edition of our Carnival Edition by Aci Comics & Games, the Acireale Comics, Games and Pop Culture Festival. which will take place on Sunday 19 February 2023

We are really happy with this new collaboration with the Carnival of Acireale which has once again welcomed our project which this year is getting bigger and includes some new features.

The first is the new location, in fact the event will be divided into two moments and two separate areas, from 10 to 18 we will meet at Sala Pinella Musumeci of Villa Belvedere with free admission to the public where various activities will be organized including cosplay contests, conferences, tournaments, etc. But there will also be numerous guests related to the world of comics and illustration, streamers and youtubers, all surrounded by a Games and VideoGames area and in order not to miss anything we have also thought of a k-pop area for lovers of the Korean genre .

At the end of this area we will all move to piazza duomo accessible via the Acireale carnival ticket costing €6, with which you will not only be able to attend the concert that we are all waiting for or that of Captain Giorgio Vanni, undisputed king of the acronyms of the cartoons now a veteran of our event, but you can also attend the great show of the grotesque allegorical floats of the carnival which are real works of art.

So what to say? We can’t wait to welcome you for this new event that we are really looking forward to as we are preparing a nice surprise! We are confident that this time too we will be able to have fun as it should be!