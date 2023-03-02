he international consortium Euro NCAP, in which the Automobile Club of Italy also participates, has announced the adoption, starting this year, of new and stricter van safety assessment criteria, thus following the launch of the Commercial Van Safety Rating of 2021.

FIAT DUCATO AND FORD TRANSIT – Gold medal van: The results, announced yesterday, of the tests carried out on the basis of the new paradigms, confirm the Fiat Ducato as the best of the eighteen vehicles selected (already tested last year), despite the evaluation of van Stellantis falls from “Platinum” to “Gold”. “Gold” also for the Ford Transit.

Mercedes-Benz Vito and Sprinter, Volkswagen Transporter, Renault Trafic, Nissan Primastar, and Volkswagen Crafter were classified “Silver”. “Bronze”, however, for Citroën Jumpy (known as Dispatch in the UK), Citroen Jumper (Relay), Iveco Daily, Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro, Opel/Vauxhall Movano, Peugeot Expert, Peugeot Boxer, Renault Master, Toyota PROACE.

At the rear of the group, also in this series of tests, the Nissan Interstar, considered “not recommendable” due to the lack of accident prevention systems. According to Euro NCAP’s plans, by 2026 vans will have to meet the same ADAS requirements as cars. From then on, the assessment will only consider series installation in all European markets. The consortium also plans to introduce an evaluation scheme for heavy-duty vehicles (HGV) soon. Indeed, according to Euro NCAP, ADAS technology can help prevent or effectively mitigate the consequences of accidents involving commercial vehicles, accidents that are not higher in number than cars but are, on average, more serious. Finally, with the new criteria, Euro NCAP pays greater attention to vulnerable road users, with particular regard to night-time scenarios and the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.