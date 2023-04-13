In Italy and in Europe, the transport of goods takes place mainly by road; sector studies, then, indicate that the percentage will triple by 2050 (ITF forecast, 2019).

This is one of the reasons why the tested Euro NCAP assessments for passenger cars will be applied, with the appropriate adaptations, also to trucks and road trains used for the transport of goods. An innovative “Truck Safe City and Highway” evaluation system will allow for the assessment of the safety level of heavy vehicles in urban areas (City) and on motorways (Highway).

Both heavy vehicle drivers and commercial fleet managers will have further elements available to evaluate the safety level of their vehicles. Even the manufacturers of trucks and road trains will be able to count on further elements and stimuli to innovate and improve the offer of technologies in terms of safety.