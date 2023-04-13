Home World ACI- EURO NCAP / Yes to the adoption of specific protocols for checking heavy vehicles – News
World

ACI- EURO NCAP / Yes to the adoption of specific protocols for checking heavy vehicles – News

by admin
ACI- EURO NCAP / Yes to the adoption of specific protocols for checking heavy vehicles – News

In Italy and in Europe, the transport of goods takes place mainly by road; sector studies, then, indicate that the percentage will triple by 2050 (ITF forecast, 2019).

This is one of the reasons why the tested Euro NCAP assessments for passenger cars will be applied, with the appropriate adaptations, also to trucks and road trains used for the transport of goods. An innovative “Truck Safe City and Highway” evaluation system will allow for the assessment of the safety level of heavy vehicles in urban areas (City) and on motorways (Highway).

Both heavy vehicle drivers and commercial fleet managers will have further elements available to evaluate the safety level of their vehicles. Even the manufacturers of trucks and road trains will be able to count on further elements and stimuli to innovate and improve the offer of technologies in terms of safety.


See also  Unknown loss paid by the government to emergency housing hotels | New Zealand | Motels | MSD

You may also like

Coronation of King Charles, coins ready with the...

Tijana Dapčević life without filters and foiling |...

The funeral of Alessandro Parini, the lawyer killed...

The couple met at a transplant | Entertainment

E-cigarette company Juul to pay US states $462...

Municipal swimming pool, in the summer the works...

constant improvement, leukocytosis and inflammatory syndrome in containment....

Udinese – Dacia Arena won’t make the European...

The Spanish Wave allows you to participate in...

A Serb in Germany killed his girlfriend’s daughter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy