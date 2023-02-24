The FTTH network reaches the city in the province of Catania

WINDTRE continues to extend the fiber optic coverage for the ultra-fast connection on the national territory and reaches Acireale, a locality in the province of Catania, known for its artistic and cultural heritage as well as for the scenic beauty that make it a natural tourist destination.

With the expansion of ultra-fast fiber services, which today reach more than 200 cities on the national territory and 20 in the Sicily region, WINDTRE confirms its commitment to contributing to overcoming the digital divide, one of the central themes of the sustainability strategy, and to enhancement of the excellence of the territory in the productive and cultural fields.

The ultra-fast WINDTRE line can be activated with the ‘Super Fiber’ home Internet offerswhich provide unlimited navigation up to 2.5 Gigabit and Wi-Fi 6 modem included for greater coverage, speed, connection stability, as well as the possibility of having Amazon Prime for 12 months and unlimited Giga for the smartphones of the whole family.

Also available is the ‘Super Fibra & Netflix’ version which offers the variety and quality of Netflix entertainment, with the Standard subscription plan, for viewing in HD on two screens at the same time without commercial breaks.

Maurice SeditaChief Commercial Officer of WINDTRE, commentedor: “the arrival of ultra-fast coverage in Acireale offers citizens and businesses in the area a connectivity service with the best available performance in terms of quality and reliability. The fiber optic network – continues the manager – represents an infrastructure of primary importance, essential for supporting the production fabric and encouraging its evolution through digital solutions, as well as supporting advanced services in the entertainment sector and the use of streaming and on-demand content”conclude Sedita.