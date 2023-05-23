ACITOINOX Presented at Misano the new DAF XG+ Limited Edition signed – Companies

On the occasion of the Rubia Engine Oil Misano Grand Prix Truck 2023 there was great public attention for the latest creation by ACITOINOX. This time the “object of desire” is a DAF XG+ Limited Edition, designed and built in collaboration with the DAF dealership DELCOM.

It is an innovative project which, without modifying the style and lines of the heavy Dutch even in the slightest, offers unique and customized solutions for those customers who love sporty style and who are looking for maximum quality and above all uniqueness. What distinguishes it is a dynamic aesthetic solution that focuses on two-tone colors that recall the colors of the brand through interventions in film and paint that develop starting from the grille and extend onto the sides, abstracting themselves in clear and decisive graphic signs.

ACITOINOX, European leader in the design and manufacture of super mirror stainless steel truck fittings, is certainly not new to the launch of its products during the Romagna event; last year, for example, it launched the Scania Reliver, an outfitting that has given way to the diffusion of a hugely successful kit, not only in our country. “The aesthetic decorations and chromatic traits that enrich the vehicle – says Anna Acito designer of ACITOINOX – are inspired by the traditional colors and the logo of the DAF brand, with the aim of celebrating a brand that is increasingly synonymous with guarantee, reliability and technology . The elongated elements that recall the shapes of the grille, and the stainless steel applications, our traditional hallmark, complete the design present in the upper area of ​​the truck, giving a dynamic and determined style.

The stainless steel accessories are also present in the lower area of ​​the vehicle, contrasting with the graphics present, but at the same time coordinating with them. The bars that outline the vehicle follow the bodies perfectly and enhance their shapes. The alloy wheels – continues Anna Acito – are embellished by the set of hubcaps in stainless steel. On the hull the phrase "Misano World Circuit 2023" it will remember, over time, the venue and the event in which the Limited Edition was presented to the public while, on the front, the DELCOM logo is abstracted, becoming itself a decoration. Finally, the interiors are affected by light interventions characterized by blue and red chromatic references.

After the presentation at Misano, already in the next few days, DELCOM will launch the marketing of a series of limited edition specimens, available and purchasable exclusively at the DELCOM offices in Montecorvino Pugliano (SA), Rende (CS) and Bisceglie (BT). . the DAF XG+ Limited Edition can be further equipped with all the options and comforts made available by the manufacturer. In addition to the launch color, “Crystal White”, the vehicle will also be offered by DELCOM and ACITOINOX in the “Special Edition Napoli” version, dedicated to the Italian Champions, in blue, with a slight variation of the theme in the graphics, in the ” Grey” and “Silver”.