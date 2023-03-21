Singer Aco Pejović is immensely proud of his daughters who decided to get an education and build their own careers.

Aco Pejović is currently one of the most engaged singers on the domestic scene, and more tickets are almost always requested for his performances.

He never emphasized his success, nor was he intrusive, and many say that he is also very down-to-earth in private. However, he does not hide his pride when it comes to his daughters Magdalena, Marija and Iva. The singer is considered someone who does not expose his privacy in the media, and many know that he has been in a happy and harmonious marriage for a long time with Biljana, with whom he had three daughters.

None of them followed in their father’s footsteps, but they are very successful in their careers. Pejović’s eldest daughter Magdalena graduated from FON, while the middle one, Marija, graduated from the Faculty of Medicine in Belgrade last September as one of the best students in her generation.

Aco Pejović has repeatedly emphasized that family is the center of his world and that he is most proud of his daughter’s academic success.

“In my private life, personal losses happened, which I took very hard and from which I am still recovering. However, there are also those very happy moments like the graduation from the Faculty of Medicine of my middle daughter Maria. She made me the proudest father in the world All three make me a proud father every day. Biljana and I are grateful to God for the kind of people our daughters have grown into. I have to admit that we did a great job as parents,” he once said.

