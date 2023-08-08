Acqua Di Giò Parfum by Giorgio Armani – FASHION WORLD

Acqua Di Giò Parfum is inspired by the power of nature and its core values, highlighting Giorgio Armani’s commitment to protecting the planet. Therefore, in its composition, some of the ingredients, such as Calabrian bergamot, from Italy; clary sage heart from Provence, from France; bourbon geranium heart from Madagascar; and the essence of Patchouli from Guatemala, are sustainably sourced, prioritizing raw materials whose provenance guarantees ethical working conditions and fair prices for the farmers who grow them.

Developed by master perfumer Alberto Morillas (Firmenich), the woody aquatic aromatic fragrance evokes a new elemental power, captured in its enveloping incense notes. While the original fragrance is defined by its invigorating floral freshness, Acqua Di Giò Parfum introduces a new and extreme freshness to the collection. This is expressed in the notes that make up its heart, such as bergamot, which balances a sparkling shine with an aromatic and floral facet, combined with the intensity of marine notes.

To complement, it is still composed of a fusion of geranium bourbon heart, rosemary essence and sage heart. The heart of bourbon geranium creates an intense and multifaceted effect, with its blend of fruity facets and herbaceous aromas, while the heart of clary sage evokes sparkling floral and fruity tones. Rosemary essence, in turn, expresses a contemporary, fresh and spicy effect. These notes create a climate of modernity and dynamism, which reinvents the iconic aromatic signature of Acqua Di Giò.

Vibrant wood notes characterize the background of the fragrance, such as patchouli essence, known for its unique warmth, thus creating the fragrance’s mysterious sillage, while incense essence brings a salty, mineral facet and a sense of mystery. that last note [de incenso] with mineral tones reflects the black rocks of Pantelleria, the Italian island which, with its captivating landscape, is the original inspiration behind the fragrance.

Top notes: Marine notes and Bergamot

Heart notes: Rosemary, Clary Sage and Geranium

Base Notes: Frankincense and Patchouli

Acqua Di Giò Parfum, by Giorgio Armani, is available in three volumes, 40ml, 75ml and 125ml with suggested prices of R＄549.00, R＄719.00 and R＄919.00 respectively

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

