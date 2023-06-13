Across The Spider-Verse, movie review

Before beginning to shell out the pyrotechnic craftsmanship that is “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”, It would be good if it were recorded that this film must be valued taking into account that it is the first half of something bigger. It is important to emphasize this, because the end is a cliffhanger that is going to leave more than one, with their mouths open and saying “Really?”. That said, it’s time to open your heart and let the dopamine flow because we are facing one of the deepest and most well-animated animated films in history. Yeah “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” won the Oscar for best animated film with every reason in the world, its sequel has come to tell him “Move away, I’m going with everything”.

The plot decides to approach a psychological desire for Miles Morales, leaving behind its focus on what it means to be Spider-Man and approaching a much more existentialist question: who is Miles Morales? The script seems typical of a spider-man movie: the duality between being a hero and lying to the family, the love that is made difficult by not knowing how to maintain a balance and the acceptance that not all good deeds lead to positive results. . However, to this is added the fight against an immovable destiny and the confrontation of the individual against society. All in a meta-referential way and not hesitating to take advantage of the characters that the history of Spider-Man has provided.

As for the animation, well, that is THE ANIMATION FILM. There is a mix of styles that tries to make each character feel unique despite meeting hundreds and hundreds of Spider-Mans. Spider-Punk moves in a kind of papier-mâché, Spider-Gwen lives in a world of nostalgic watercolors, Miguel O'Hara jumps between a defined line and another diffused by futuristic neon, and The Spot (an excellent villain in his growth) mixes New animation techniques with simple brush strokes. This idea is applied to the universes that Miles Morales swings through until he reaches a point where animation becomes narrative. While it's a joy to watch, there's a tendency to overdo it, where the tempos of certain situations get a bit short and the amount of information on the screen can be overwhelming. At least when it starts. After its conditioning, the artistic exercise flows until it becomes a work of art.