3 dead and 11 injured. Zelensky: “We will drive out the occupiers”

(LaPresse) At least 4 people were killed following a rocket attack launched by the Russian Armed Forces on Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. Currently, 4 people are already known to have died while 11 people have been rescued.

«Tonight the occupiers hit the center dand Zaporizhzhia, a condominium. Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Search and rescue operations are underway. The terrorist state wants to turn every day for our people into a day of terror. But evil will not reign in our land. We will drive out all occupants and they will definitely be held responsible for everything,” the Ukrainian president wrote in a telegram, Volodymyr Zelensky. (LaPresse)