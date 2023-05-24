Action DM police MUP RS and FBiH | Info

At a total of 13 locations on the territory of BiH, i.e. in Sarajevo Canton, Una-Sana Canton and Republika Srpska, property and persons suspected of being members of an international organized crime group that has been operating in Western Europe for a long time are being searched.

Source: MONDO/Brankica Spasenić

Searches of persons are carried out due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that criminal acts have been committed by organized crime, illegal drug trafficking and illegal trafficking of weapons and military equipment, as well as dual-use products.

The international operation codenamed “DM” is carried out by members of the Federal Police Administration, with the assistance of the police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska.

The activities are carried out under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH, based on the orders of the Court of BiH, in cooperation with Europol, in several European countries – Croatia, Slovenia, Nkema, Holland, Belgium and other EU member states.

“In the interest of the investigation and the international operation that is being carried out simultaneously in several countries, at this moment the Prosecutor’s Office cannot provide more information to the media,” the statement said.

