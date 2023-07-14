‘Active neutralism’ ended at the NATO summit in Vilnius: nothing good is on the horizon

by Pasquale Pugliese*

Il NATO summit in Vilniuswhile it has not untied all the knots for the infamous entry of Ukraine into the Atlantic Alliance, which would transform the war in Ukraine Here and now in a nuclear world war, has sanctioned two nefarious outcomes: the further increase in military spending by the Alliance (as Francesco Vignarca pointed out on the poster of July 12, The only agreement is on the increase in military spending) and the officialization of the next one entry of Sweden in the Alliance, after accepting the conditions imposed by Turkey on the Kurds, who will no longer be able to have political asylum in that country fleeing Turkish repression, to which they will be returned.

Beyond the incredible double standard of submitting to the dictates of a friendly “dictator” (Draghi dixit), like Erdogan, who oppresses a people to wage war against another dictator, like Putin, who does the same but is an enemy, Sweden’s entry into NATO definitively – and dangerously – puts the gravestone on Olof Palme’s dream of “active neutralismbetween the opposing blocks.

Read Also

Security of Ukraine, accession of Sweden and relations with China: NATO decides its future at the Vilnius summit

It was the vision of a socialist who, after the many times mentioned Helsinki Conference of 1975, transformed the traditional neutralism of Sweden into “active” as a positive and proactive action for the disarmament, dialogue, international cooperation, without sparing punctual criticisms of opposing US and Soviet militarism. Working, at the same time, to build bridges between East and West for a Europe united in the name of peaceand between the North and the South of the world for a just planet in the name of equality, to the point of building the International Commission for Security and Disarmament in 1980, which will take the name of the “Palm Commission”, strenuously committed against the nuclear rearmament of Europe in the 80s (see Aldo Garzia on this, Olof Palme. Life and Murder of a European Socialist2007).

On the roads of the peace builders of the 70s and 80s of the last century, Olof Palme will meet, among others, the Italian communist Enrico Berlinguerwhich – while not asking for its exit from NATO – configures for our country a role of critical and autonomous presence, capable, in turn, of acting as a bridge between different worlds, with a view to disarmament and European and international cooperationas he does with the Italian Communist Party, positioning it decisively within the pacifist movement (see on this Enrico Berlinguer, Peace first. Writings and speeches on international politics (1992-1984)a cura di Alexander Hobel, 2023).

Olof Palme, uncomfortable for many, was killed as prime minister in office on February 28, 1986. Unlike Berlinguer, who died two years earlier, he would have just had time to see the election of Michail Gorbačëv at the top of the Soviet Union, who would put concrete elements into practice of an international vision not very different from the one promoted by Palme (and Berlinguer): unilateral moratorium on nuclear weapon tests in July 1985 and then unilateral withdrawal of 50,000 soldiers from Eastern Europe, demobilization of 500,000 Soviet troops, military withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989, non-interference in the self-determination of the peoples of the countries of the former Warsaw Pact, up to allowing the demolition of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of Germany. That is the vision and construction of a new global order based on cooperation and egalitarian and peaceful interdependence for a united Europe from the Atlantic to the Urals. Without walls, opposing military alliances and arms races.

Read Also

Security of Ukraine, accession of Sweden and relations with China: NATO decides its future at the Vilnius summit

“Great is the danger hanging over humanity. But she the latter has huge forces to avert the catastrophe and open the road that leads to a civilization without nuclear weapons. The peace coalition, which is accumulating strength and which unites the efforts of the non-aligned movement, the group of “Six”, all countries, political parties and peace-loving social organizations, gives us reason for hope and optimism. The time has come for decisive and urgent action”. Michail Gorbachev would have written – among other things – together with the Indian president Rajiv Gandhi, in the New Delhi Declaration on nonviolence on the occasion of his visit to India on 27 November 1986, which anticipated his subsequent actions.

But things worked out very differently as Palme, Berlinguer, Gorbačëv and millions of women and men who are peacebuilders had imagined: not only did NATO not dissolve, like the Warsaw Pact, but expanded to the east, country after country (and spends more than four times as much on arms as Russia and China combined); the USA from 1991 onwards exported war everywhere on the planet; Russia has surrendered to the nationalist autocracy; world military expenditures multiply; war is spreading she also returned to Europe, for the second time, with a new dangerous international armed confrontation between Russia and NATO on Ukrainian territory. And with the uncritical entry of Sweden into the Atlantic Alliance as well, and the definitive end of “active neutralism”, nothing good is on the horizon for Europe. While nuclear weapons menacingly cast their shadow over humanity again.

*philosopher, author on peace and nonviolence

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

