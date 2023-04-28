Activision Acquisition: FTC Denies CEO Bobby Kotick’s CMA Collusion Allegations

As reported by the Reuters portal, an officer of the Federal Trade Commission has rejected the serious allegations made by Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzardaccording to which the US antitrust would have influenced the decision of CMA to block the acquisition of the company by Microsoft in the UK.

Brief summary for those who don’t know what we’re talking about. A few days ago the British antitrust has definitively rejected the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Later CEO Bobby Kotick not only said he was disappointed by the verdict, but also insinuated that the FTC’s Lina Khan and the CMA head met in Washington a week and a half ago to discuss the maneuver (which is basically a felony collusion). Not only that, he also stated that “the CMA is a tool in the hands of the FTC” that is being used to scupper the acquisition.

In short, we are talking about very serious allegations and understandably the FTC has decided to clarify the situation. According to the version of events provided to Reuters, there was actually a meeting in Washington between Lina Khan and the head of the CMA, but on that occasion the acquisition of Activision Blizzard was not discussed in any way.

“The FTC is in no way colluding with the CMA or any other international regulator over any proposed merger. When an agreement appears patently anticompetitive, independent antitrust regulators can simply make their own judgments,” said spokesman Douglas Farrar.

Farrar also said the agency works with other antitrust enforcers “and has done so for decades under both Republican and Democratic presidents, a practice that has always been welcomed by the business world. But we never externalize our authority.”