Activision Blizzard is now part of Xbox: Microsoft announces its acquisition of the publisher

With a post on the official Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft announced the official entry of Activision Blizzard inside Xboxwith the teams that will therefore be part of the Xbox Game Studios complex from now on, having concluded theacquisition del publisher.

With the green light given by the British CMA, no further obstacles remained to the procedure and the rumors pointed to an announcement this week for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

This official communication from the company can be taken as the definitive confirmation that the operation is moving towards closure.

With a message signed directly from Phil SpencerCEO of Microsoft Gaming, Xbox therefore welcomes the entry of the Activision Blizzard teams into Xbox Game Studios: “We love games, we play, we create titles and we know well what gaming means for us as individuals and communities”, he wrote Spencer, “And today, we officially welcome Activision Blizzard and its teams to Xbox.”

Microsoft also released a trailer on the occasion of the announcement, a clear sign that the issue was now ready to be communicated officially and only the green light from the CMA was awaited, which came shortly after that of the EU which confirmed the positive position already expressed previously.

I have long admired the work of Activision, Blizzard and King and the impact they have had on games, entertainment and pop culture“, Spencer also writes in the message, “Whether it’s nights spent playing the Diablo IV campaign with friends from start to finish, gathering the whole family in the arcade for the weekly Guitar Hero night or making an epic Candy Crush streak, some of my most memorable gaming moments came from the experiences their studios created. It’s incredible to welcome such legendary teams to Xbox.”

“As one team we will learn, we will innovate and we will continue to deliver on our promise to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people”, reports the head of Xbox, specifying that the acquisition is aimed at creating an inclusive and capable work environment capable of everyone work to their best.

Spencer also reiterated his desire to bring “the more you play the more people“, reporting that it intends to continue providing titles and support to all platforms where Activision Blizzard games are already present.

