Activision confirms name and date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

After several rumors that had already let us know about the game, Activision finally announced today that the next title in the CoD series will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and which will come out on November 10th.

The announcement comes with a teaser that doesn’t show us much other than the game’s logo, but that means the reveal of the gameplay and full details is coming soon, probably on August 17thas leaked by previous rumors, during an event inside Warzone. We will keep you informed, in the meantime here is the teaser.

MX Video – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

