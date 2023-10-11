Activist Launches Request for Help for Newborn Orphaned by Mother in Pinar del Río

Headline: Activist Calls for Help for Newborn Orphaned by Mother in Pinar del Río

Pinar del Río, Cuba – Diasniurka Salcedo Verdecia, a prominent activist, has launched a heartfelt request for assistance for a newborn baby who was tragically orphaned just 10 days after his birth. The child’s mother, identified as Aniuvis de la Caridad Delgado Acosta, passed away on September 28 at the Abel Santamaría provincial hospital, where she had undergone a cesarean section on September 18.

According to details shared on Salcedo Verdecia’s Facebook profile, the young mother died from generalized sepsis following the cesarean section. It was discovered that the 27-year-old had suffered from eclampsia and had been discharged with an unnoticed infection that later became uncontrollable.

Heartbroken by the circumstances, Diasniurka emphasized that the young woman had sought medical help multiple times, but was consistently sent home. It is this medical helplessness that has left the newborn in desperate need of care and support.

The baby has been left in the care of his maternal grandmother, Acosta Olivera, and his father, Allan Quintero. However, the family is facing tremendous challenges as they were also affected by the recent cyclone that struck Pinar del Río. At this time, they are unable to work and provide for the child’s needs.

The baby urgently requires medicine to reduce fever, vitamins, and newborn milk. Diasniurka appeals to the public to provide any assistance they can. Those willing to help can contact the father, Allan Quintero, on his cell phone at +53 5 2538058. The family’s address is km 5 of the highway to Coloma, Pinar del Río.

This is not the first time Cuban citizens have rallied together to support infants in need. Last September, online mobilization took place to aid a four-month-old baby who was abandoned in the Pediatrician Jose Marti hospital in Sancti Spiritus. Similarly, in February, a Cuban residing in Spain sought help for a young woman who had recently given birth in Matanzas and was admitted to intermediate therapy while her newborn was critically ill.

Medical shortages continue to plague the Cuban healthcare system. In January, Dr. Migley Agui from Camagüey pleaded for assistance as his newborn daughter urgently needed medication that was in short supply nationwide.

Salcedo Verdecia’s call for support is a reflection of the ongoing challenges faced by many Cuban families in accessing proper healthcare and resources for their infants. The Cuban community stands united in their efforts to provide help and assistance to those in need.

As the nation continues to grapple with these issues, it is vital that authorities prioritize the well-being of its citizens, especially the most vulnerable members of society, such as newborns who have been left without parents. The hope is that this urgent call for help will prompt swift action and support for the newborn and his family in Pinar del Río.

