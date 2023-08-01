Actor Angus Cloud could not get over the death of his father Entertainment

Actor Angus Cloud could not get over the death of his father, who passed away a few weeks ago. The family announced – “They are together again, up there…”

Young actor Angus Cloud was found dead in his home in California, and according to preliminary information, one of the heroes of the series “Euphoria” committed suicide.

Cloud is a few weeks ago left without a father, to whom he was attached, and traveled to Ireland to bury him. He was staying in California with his family, who confirmed that his father’s death had hit him hard and that he had suicidal thoughts.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a wonderful human being. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus was special. He buried his father last week and dealing with that loss has been difficult. Our only comfort is that Angus is now with his dad, who was his best friend,” the family said.

“Angus spoke openly about mental health problems and we hope that his passing will remind others that they are not alone, and that they should not fight their battles in silence. We will remember him for his humor, laughter and the love he had for everyone,” his family said.

Angus was discovered in the restaurant where he worked as a waiter, and he was offered the role of the dealer Fezko in the series “Euphoria”. He also tried out as a model in an advertisement for “Ralph Lauren” perfume, in which his partner was Gigi Hadid.

One of Angus’ last social media posts was a picture of his father, with a short caption “I miss you”.

If you are depressed or thinking about suicide, there are several ways to get psychological help. The number of the SOS line of the “Laza Lazarevic” clinic is 011/7777-000. The number of the Center “Srce” for providing emotional support to people in crisis and suicide prevention is 0800-300-303.

