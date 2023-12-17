Home » Actor Jack Axelrod passed away Entertainment
World

by admin
Actor Jack Axelrod died at the age of 93.

Source: Mondo

“General Hospital” actor Jack Axelrod has died at the age of 93, his family has confirmed.

Axelrod died on November 28 of natural causes in Los Angeles, and the sad news was announced today by the famous actor’s associate Jennifer Garland, writes TMZ.

Actor Jack Axelrod played the mafia boss Victor Jerome in the famous series “General Hospital”, which is his most important role.

