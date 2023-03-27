Home World Actor Orlando Bloom meets Zelensky in Kiev- TV Courier
Bloom is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Organization (Unicef)

British actor Orlando Bloom visited a children’s center on March 26 and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. “I never expected the war to escalate across the country since I was there,” Bloom said on Instagram, “but today I was lucky enough to hear the laughter of children in a center of the Spilno program supported by the ‘Unicef, a safe, warm and welcoming space where children can play, learn and receive psychosocial support.’ Bloom is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Organization (Unicef). The Splino centre, which is one of many in Ukraine, offers support to displaced children and their families, with more than half a million children visiting one in the last year.

