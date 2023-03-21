Home World Actor Paul Grant died Fun
Paul Grant died at the age of 56. The machines that kept him alive were turned off on Sunday.

Source: Twitter

The actor who starred alongside Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill as an Ewok in the classic Return of the Jedi was found on the street after collapsing near London’s King’s Cross station on Thursday morning.

The police found him, and soon he received medical help and was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors declared brain death.

He gained wider popularity in big-budget films such as Harry Potter, but had major problems with drugs and alcohol, which began in 2014 when his marriage ended.

Paul’s family confirmed to the British tabloid “Sun” that the actor was disconnected from the camera, and his daughter Sophie Jane Grant (28) said goodbye to her father with emotional words.

“I’m devastated. He was a legend in so many ways. He brought smiles to everyone’s faces and laughter wherever he went. He would do anything for anyone and was a huge Arsenal fan.. He was an actor, a father and a grandfather. Very loved his daughters and son and girlfriend Maria. I love you dad, sleep well”said Sofi.

(WORLD/Courier)

