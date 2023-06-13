Actor Treat Williams from the movie Hair | has died Entertainment

Actor Treat Williams, who played one of the main roles in the movie “Hair”, died at the age of 72.

Actor Treat Williams, who became famous more than four decades ago as Berger in the movie “Hair”, died in a terrible accident not far from his million dollar ranch.

Just a few hours before the accident, Williams (71) published a photo of himself enjoying mowing the grass, and his agent confirmed that he was killed that afternoon. Williams was riding his motorcycle when he was “clipped” by a car, and was airlifted to hospital where he died.

After “Hair”, in which he was nominated for the “Golden Globe”, Williams played in a number of films and series. Among the most famous are “Once Upon a Time in America”, “The Eagle Landed”, “1941”, “Everwood” and others. He was married to actress Pam van Sant, and they had two children, son Jill and daughter Ellie.

Remember one of the most powerful movie songs – “Let the sunshine in”.



