Actors and actresses: prices on the rise for everyone, but certainly the statuette is something else. Here’s who competes on the night of the Oscars 2023 on March 12: favorites Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser and Austin Butler. It’s a five, that of the best leading actress who arrives at the night of the stars after having navigated through a series of controversies. From those on the absence of black candidates, despite high-level tests such as that of Viola Davis in The Woman King, to the intensive and successful social media campaign supported, among others, by Jane Fonda and Gwyneth Paltrow, to bring among the nominees the multifaceted Andrea Riseborough, who surprisingly entered the shortlist with a little-circulated indie film, To Leslie by Michael Morris. A great favourite, with an impressive run of over 35 awards, including the Volpi Cup in Venice, the Bafta and the rare hat-trick of victories with the main film critic associations, remains CATE BLANCHETT, here at her eighth nomination, who after the wins in 2005 for The Aviator and in 2014 for Blue Jasmine, she could win her third Oscar with her volcanic performance in Todd Field’s Tar, where she plays a star conductor who ends up at the center of a sex scandal.

The strongest opponent is a cinema queen, debutant at the Academy Awards, MICHELLE YEOH, who in the case film of the season, Everything Everywhere All At Once by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) multiplies, via multiverse, in dozens of versions . and she boasts a record: she is in fact the first Asian interpreter to enter the top five among leading actresses. Born in 1962, Malaysian of Chinese origins, Michelle Yeoh became a star of Asian action and martial arts films and then a star for a global audience with films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon by Ang Lee or series like Star Trek Discovery . MICHELLE WILLIAMS is back in the race, winning her fifth nomination by giving the face of Mitzi in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, inspired by the director’s mother. A role Michelle Williams also played, Marilyn Monroe brings ANA DE ARMAS her first nomination for Blonde’s controversial portrayal of the diva directed by Andrew Dominik.

The nominees for the statuette for Best Actor have one thing in common: it’s all their first time at the Oscars. A race between physical and emotional transformations, tributes to cinematic masterpieces and rock icons. The big favourite, already with over 20 awards for his performance, is BRENDAN FRASER, who in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale plays Charlie, a sensitive and lonely obese English teacher determined to reconnect with his teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink ). Fraser’s story is one of success, relative oblivion, and return to the top, the kind Hollywood loves so much. After starring in blockbusters like The Mummy for the past decade, Fraser had gone off the radar as he’s been a dad and busy with the stage. For Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale he also won the physical challenge of playing a severely obese man, thanks to a suit / costume that weighed over 150 kilos and the advice of the Obesity Action Coalition to be as truthful as possible. The strongest opponent seems to be AUSTIN BUTLER, who accepted the challenge of stepping into the shoes of Elvis Presley in the dreamlike portrayal of the king of rock signed by Baz Luhrmann in Elvis. Born in 1991 Butler, known for series such as The Carrie Diaries and The Shannara Chronicles or for the role of Tex Watson in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, worked on the character of Elvis for more than a year before filming.

It is the new partnership with his director friend Martin McDonagh, 15 years from Bruges and 11 from Seven Psychopaths, that brings the Irishman COLIN FARRELL his first nomination for the tragicomedy The Spirits of the Island. With a career spanning more than 150 roles across stage, big and small screen, radio and game dubbing, BILL NIGHY, born in 1949, made an impression as a blue-collar questioning his life in Oliver Hermanus’ Living, a remake of Living (Ikiru), Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece. Finally, the surprise in five is another Irish talent, PAUL MESCAL, an actor on the rise thanks to the Normal people series. Putting him in the running for an Oscar is the struggling father of newcomer Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun.

