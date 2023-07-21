Home » Actors and screenwriters in protest in Chicago – Corriere TV
Hundreds of people marched in Millennium Park and Grant Park demanding more guarantees from the studios

(LaPresse) Workers in the world of cinema have called a protest in Chicago. In the Illinois metropolis, hundreds of people – many of them wearing black SAG (Screen Actors Guold) T-shirts – marched in Millennium Park and Grant Park. Therefore, the strike of screenwriters and actors continues, demanding greater contractual guarantees. One request concerns streaming services which are asked to increase the residual rights or the percentages that are paid when a film or TV series is put online on the platforms. (Lapresse)

July 21, 2023 – Updated July 21, 2023, 11:34 am

