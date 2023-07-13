actors can go on strike! – FASHION WORLD

The union representing Hollywood actors (SAG-AFTRA, for its acronym in English) announced that it ended negotiations with the major studios without reaching an agreement to avoid a strike.

“After more than four weeks of negotiations, the ‘Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers’ (AMPTP) remains reluctant to offer a fair deal on crucial points that are essential for SAG members- AFTRA,” the union said in a statement.

With 160,000 members, the Union of Actors said in a statement on Tuesday night (11) that it did not trust that the businessmen would have the intention of negotiating an agreement. In June, the organization already voted and approved the holding of a strike in case of need.

The expectation was that if the parties do not reach an agreement before the deadline, the actors would join the screenwriters, who have been paralyzed since the beginning of May.

Negotiations focus on better pay and other benefits, as well as defining the use of artificial intelligence in the production of films and television programs, to ensure that their digital images are not recreated without authorization.

It has been 60 years since there has been a simultaneous strike by the two Hollywood unions. With that, nearly all film and television production in the United States will stop. It will be a long phase of reruns.

contractual demands

With the failure in the negotiations, this will be the first time that actors and screenwriters in Hollywood will go on strike simultaneously since 1960, when Ronald Reagan, actor and future president of the United States, led an action that forced the studios to accept concessions.

Actors also ask for “residuals,” payments made each time a movie or show they star in is shown on network or cable TV—a particularly useful income when performers are between multiple projects.

Platforms, such as Netflix and Disney+, do not disclose audience data for their programs and only offer a fixed value for everything available in their catalogues, without considering the popularity of a production.

To further complicate the scenario, there is the issue of artificial intelligence. Actors and screenwriters want assurances that their future use will be regulated, but studios have so far refused to budge.

