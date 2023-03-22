Adam Šukalo was appointed to the position of adviser to the President of Serbia for regional issues from March 15, 2023, it was announced in the Official Gazette

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

Šukalo is a law graduate, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party and a former member of the Serbian Parliament, reports the daily “Danas”.

Šukalo was also a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska.

He was elected as a member of parliament in Serbia in the parliamentary elections in Serbia and was elected as a candidate of SNS in 2020.

Šukalo then said that he knows Vučić, that he cooperates with him and that he has been learning from him since 2008.

(World)