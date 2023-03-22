Home World Adam Šukalo became Vučić’s adviser Info
Adam Šukalo was appointed to the position of adviser to the President of Serbia for regional issues from March 15, 2023, it was announced in the Official Gazette

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

Šukalo is a law graduate, a member of the Serbian Progressive Party and a former member of the Serbian Parliament, reports the daily “Danas”.

Šukalo was also a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska.

He was elected as a member of parliament in Serbia in the parliamentary elections in Serbia and was elected as a candidate of SNS in 2020.

Šukalo then said that he knows Vučić, that he cooperates with him and that he has been learning from him since 2008.

