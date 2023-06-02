Home » Added 10 Secret Achievements, Expansion Coming to Xbox Games Showcase?
Added 10 Secret Achievements, Expansion Coming to Xbox Games Showcase?

If you have loved Hi-Fi RUSHthe revelation-title from Tango Gameworks which has established itself as one of the best titles of the year since its shadowdrop in January, here’s some good news: the studio just added 10 new achievementsfor now secrets, at Steam information of the game, thus indicating that new content is on the way.

The most plausible hypothesis for the presence of these contents is that a first expansion of the game is comingwhich we imagine will then be announced atXbox Games Showcase June 11th and maybe released the same day just like the game was shadowdropped during theXbox Developers Direct of 25 January. We’ll have to wait a few days to find out if it’s really like this!

