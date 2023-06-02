adebajo about jokić | Sports

Bam Adebayo was clearly not happy with the treatment he received in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The final series of the NBA League started, and Nikola Jokić immediately started dominating! He broke it Denver Miami, and although Nikola’s direct rival under the basket, Bem Adebajo, was up to the task with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, he couldn’t do anything to Jokić. However, he did not accept the defeat very sportily…

“If I say something, will you pay the fine?”, said Adebayo angrily when reporters asked him to comment on the drying up in the match.

He pointed out that it bothers him that players are punished as soon as they speak about referees and controversial decisions.

“I feel like we shouldn’t even talk about it,” he said, then analyzed his team’s play:

“We cannot even allow the rival to dictate the game. I think we took a lot of shots from distance and missed a lot. Instead of going to the basket. We have to watch the video and go back to the strategy“, said Adebayo.

The next match of the final series will also be played in Denver on the night between Sunday and Monday at two o’clock after midnight. After that, the series moves to Florida.

