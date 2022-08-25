The gala dinner in the headquarters of the Nato from Napoli he saw all the most important officers gathered at the tables, accompanied by spouses and distinguished guests. Before starting, the commander asked for silence and chanted: “Let’s drink to the Atlantic Alliance!”. He could not have imagined that a spy from the Russian secret services, a smiling young woman in an evening dress, was also raising his glass with him: the protagonist of the most sensational intelligence operation carried out by Moscow in our country.