Adele married prenuptial agreement | Entertainment

Here is what the husband of the world-famous singer Adele had to sign.

Source: Instagram/adele

The British singer Adele shocked everyone when she appeared on a show where she confirmed that she had remarried. After the confession, the singer “disappeared” from the studio, and the news that she married sports agent Richie Paul was conveyed to the media by the other guests in the studio.

Adel has a marriage with Sajmon Konecki behind her, with whom she has a ten-year-old son, Anđel, with whom she could not agree on the division of property for a long time after the news that she was divorcing.

As reported by foreign media, her friends advised her to get married this time prenuptial agreement to protect her $220 millionwhich earned the most from the sale of her albums, writes “Daily Mail”.

Considering new projects and the growth of digital platforms, her wealth will increase. Adele also owns several houses, and her main residences are an estate worth “only” 11 million dollars in England, and he also has an estate in California, worth 10.5 million dollars. In addition, he also owns two houses in London, which are estimated to be worth 14 million dollars. One is $9.5 million, and at the end of 2021, Adele bought actor Sivester Stallone’s mansion in Los Angeles for $58 million.

Considering the impressive figures, it is not surprising that the singer decided to keep everything under control! Take a peek inside Adele’s luxurious villa, which also houses a framed chewing gum of a singer:



