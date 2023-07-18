Adherence to socialism and no content to subvert power: this is how China tames artificial intelligence

Economic development and security: in Chinese – dove ChatGPT is banned – generative artificial intelligence (AI) services must go double-tracked. This is what the interim measures announced on Thursday by the‘Cyberspace Administration (CAC), the National Commission for Development and Reform, and five departments, from the Ministry of Education to that of Public Security. The new rules – which will take effect on August 15 – regulate all types of content created with AI (text, images, audio and video) although for now they are applicable only to publicly available services. Ergo, private and experimental products (i.e. all chatbot genie announced to date) are not included in the perimeter normative.

While many countries are studying how to regulate the sector, according to experts, those of Beijing they are the most comprehensive provisions on AI in the world. This despite the fact that some of the have disappeared restrictions foreseen in the first draft disclosed in April. In the current version mention of fines of up to 100,000 yuan ($14,027) was removed for violations. Furthermore, the language on the need for companies to “guarantee the authenticity, accuracy, objectivity and diversity of data [generati con l’IA].” Not at all obvious news: the latest version of the rules provides that to protect the privacy users of the services in question will no longer be required to register under their real name. A compromise that seems to go against the trend of the directives drawn up in recent years by social networks and telephone companies, aimed at unmasking anonymity.

Read Also

Italian tourist found in the middle of the Amazon: he was “in a daze” in the jungle

The fact remains that the companies I am still responsible per any content created with theirs products. The measures add additional charges to service providers imposing a supervision stringent to prevent discrimination on the basis of “ethnicity, personal opinions, nationality, region, gender, age, occupation, health conditions”. If in fact the amended regulations are less stringent than feared, it should be noted that in the application phase they are in any case subject to the three laws passed by Beijing in recent years to make the web and data management “secure”: the China Cybersecurity Lawthe China Data Security Law and the Personal Information Protection Law. According to the consulting firm Trivium, ultimately tight government control puts Chinese suppliers at a disadvantage compared to their US competitors. The political factor contributes to limiting the potential of “made in China” innovation.

As elsewhere, also in Chinese the premise is that l’IA it must serve to create new business models, increase productivity, and improve working conditions. But, just because we are in Chinese, all this acquires “Chinese characteristics”. According to the new ones regulationsGenerative AI service providers must “adhere to the core values ​​of socialism” and refrain from propagating content that “incites the subversion of state power et al overthrow of the socialist systemwhich endanger national security and interests, damage the country’s image, incite secession from the country, undermine national unity and social stability, and promote the terrorismextremism, thenational hatred and the discrimination ethnicviolence, obscenity and pornography”.

Read Also

Prigozhin sitting on the bed in his underwear: the photo released by the Wagner group. “It is located in Belarus”

More generally, the target is to fight against “false and harmful information”. Mission imposed for some time on all Chinese digital platforms. In 2022, a law came into force that commits i provider to promote “algorithms for the good”, an implicit order not to exploit these technologies to circumvent the dictates of the party-state. On the contrary, Beijing seems to want to tame the new tools for their own benefit. An institute of Hefeiin the Chinese province of Anhuiclaimed to have created a software able, thanks to AI, to measure the loyalty of communist officials. In February the American research company graphics spotted a Chinese news program generated with the deepfake which put him in a bad light United States and extolled the narration of Beijing.

It must be said that i chatbot developed beyond Wall they already have built-in functions to ensure that unwanted information is filtered out. For example, the Chinese cyber security company 360 Security Technology recently introduced a self-censorship service for chatbot that when a user enters a “sensitive word” he immediately interrupts the conversation. Or up Taiwanil Covid and the war in Ukraineanswers are given in line with the Chinese vernacular.

There are those who believe that the obsession with control is a double-edged sword: it inhibits creativity and therefore the collection of information necessary to train models and algorithms at the basis of AI. If this is really the case, we will soon find out: once the stakes have been planted, we expect that Chinese companies will soon formalize the launch of their chatbots, still available only in demo version. Baidu, Ali Baba, MeituanSenseTime, iFlyTek…there are more and more big techs sniffing the sector. Just a few days ago, after two years of fines and pressurethe authorities of Beijing have publicly praised the role of tech giants in progress and in economic growth.