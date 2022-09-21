“The Eurasian continent is our common homeland, and maintaining peace and development in the Eurasian continent is the common aspiration of all countries in the region and the world. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization shoulders an important responsibility for this.” Recently, President Xi Jinping attended the meeting held in Samarkand. The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States also delivered an important speech, which profoundly summarized the successful experience of the SCO’s operation and development in the past 21 years since its establishment, that is, adhere to political mutual trust, adhere to mutually beneficial cooperation, adhere to equal treatment, adhere to openness Tolerance and adherence to fairness and justice. The “Five Persistence” upholds the “Shanghai Spirit” of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, negotiation, respect for diverse civilizations, and seeking common development. It is an exploration and innovation in the reform of global and especially regional governance systems, a vivid practice of genuine multilateralism, and more A successful example of promoting the common values ​​of all mankind.

Adhering to political mutual trust is a prerequisite for promoting the common values ​​of all mankind. Today’s world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. The world‘s multi-polarization, economic globalization, social informatization, and cultural diversification are developing in depth, and countries are increasingly interconnected and interdependent. At the same time, the reform of the global governance system and the international order has accelerated, and unilateralism, trade protectionism, xenophobia, and anti-globalization ideological trends have continued to show new manifestations, and the gap of trust deficit is not small. Facing the century question of “what’s wrong with the world, what should we do?”, the SCO, as the world‘s most populous and most extensive regional cooperation organization, has always adhered to political mutual trust since its inception, and guarded against external forces in the field of political security. “Color revolutions”, jointly oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs under any pretext, promote the resolution of the Afghan issue, commit to world peace and development and the cause of human progress, become an important constructive force in international and regional affairs, and create values ​​for the promotion of the common values ​​of all mankind prerequisites.

Adhering to mutually beneficial cooperation is the driving force for promoting the common values ​​of all mankind. Development is the common value of all mankind, and development is inseparable from mutually beneficial cooperation and mutual benefit. However, in recent years, with the deepening of economic globalization, the gap between the North and the South has not decreased but increased, and the problem of global development deficit has become more severe, which has become the primary factor triggering many global problems. The development deficit has added obstacles to the mutually beneficial cooperation of all countries in the world. As a result, the vast number of developing countries are excluded and it is difficult to share the dividends of global development. The “Matthew effect” is obvious. Since its inception, the SCO has adhered to the tenets of mutually beneficial cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results, and common development, fully accommodated each other’s interests and demands, reached consensus on issues, and worked together to address various risks and challenges faced by mankind. The summit passed more than 40 outcome documents covering the fields of economy, finance, science and technology, humanities, mechanism building, and foreign exchanges, and published articles on maintaining international energy security, maintaining international food security, responding to climate change, and maintaining supply chain security and stability. The four declarations including diversification fully reflect the active efforts of the SCO to deal with the challenges of global crises, and demonstrate the “Shanghai Spirit” of mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win results. In sharp contrast, it has won the high recognition and support of all member states, and won the affirmation and praise of many countries in the world, providing a driving force for promoting the common value of all mankind.

Adhering to equal treatment is the basis for promoting the common values ​​of all mankind. The UN Charter stipulates that all members of the UN are equal, respect each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, oppose the use of force or the threat of force to resolve disputes between them, and advocate dialogue and negotiation to resolve disputes. However, for a long time, some countries in the world have pursued the “law of the jungle” in which the big bullies the small and the strong bully the weak, and threatens with force at every turn, resulting in an ever-increasing peace deficit. Since its establishment, the SCO has always insisted that all member states respect each other and treat each other as equals; they have always adhered to the principle that each country has a size, strength, and sequence of development, but they are all equal members of the international community and have equal participation. Advocacy of rights in regional and international affairs; always uphold the principle that all matters involving everyone should be handled through consultation by all member states. Because of this, over the past 20 years, the SCO has been running well, and its “circle of friends” has continued to expand. It has now developed into the world‘s largest and most populous regional cooperation organization, laying a solid foundation for promoting the common values ​​of all mankind.

Adhering to openness and inclusiveness is the guarantee for promoting the common values ​​of all mankind. There is only one earth in the world. Human beings live in a global village composed of different cultures, races, skin colors, religions and social systems, and are members of the global village. Entering the 21st century, the degree of interconnection and interdependence among countries has deepened unprecedentedly. However, some countries in the world pursue unilateralism, engage in gangs, form cliques everywhere, form closed and exclusive political “small circles”, follow the old path of ideological confrontation, and create contradictions and conflicts. create a global governance deficit. For a long time, the SCO has always adhered to and pursued the principle of multilateralism, and did not engage in closed and exclusive “small circles”; it respects diverse civilizations, advocates dialogue among civilizations, and respects each other’s core interests and development paths chosen; upholds and practices openness, inclusiveness, and Cooperation, seek to build a group for warmth and common development, and become an open and inclusive “big family”, which provides a fundamental guarantee for promoting the common values ​​of all mankind.

Upholding fairness and justice is the goal of promoting the common values ​​of all mankind. Fairness and justice are the common value of all mankind and the common ideal of people all over the world. Fairness and justice include both the fairness and justice of the international order and the fairness and justice of the economic order, as well as the fairness and justice of social governance and the fairness and justice of ecological governance. Although after the end of the Cold War, the old world pattern of bipolar confrontation no longer exists, and a new pattern of multi-polarity has been formed. However, the old thinking of hegemonism and power politics still exists in the minds of some people, trying to shape the world order by economy, force and even culture, thus causing global governance deficits and crises. The SCO has always upheld the common values ​​of fairness and justice for all mankind, abandoned zero-sum games and bloc politics, and promoted the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction. It has grown into a living force for international fairness and justice, injected strong impetus into the maintenance of lasting peace and common prosperity in the Eurasian continent and the world, and is leading the world toward the goal of fairness and justice, which is the common value of all mankind.

The road is long, but the journey is coming. In the face of the changing international situation, we must grasp the trend of the times, uphold the “Shanghai Spirit”, carry forward the common values ​​of all mankind, firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at the core and the international order based on international law, build consensus, deepen cooperation, and expand The organization communicates with the United Nations and other international and regional organizations, promotes the construction of a closer SCO community of shared future, injects positive energy and creates new vitality into the peace and prosperity of the Eurasian continent and the world, and jointly creates a bright future for the Eurasian continent and the world.