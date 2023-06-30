Home » Adi Popa left CSA Steaua
World

Adi Popa left CSA Steaua

by admin
Adi Popa left CSA Steaua

Adi Popa left CSA Steaua after negotiations with the leadership of the “military” failed. The announcement was made on Friday by the experienced 34-year-old player himself.

Heavy blow for Steaua. Adi Popa announced that he will not extend his commitment with the team from Ghencea, which expires today, June 30, 2023. The one nicknamed “Motoreta” also stated that he will resume negotiations with the teams that offered him in recent weeks. “I will not continue at Steaua! I talked to the people from the club while I was in the training camp. I got my bags and I’m going home. We did not agree on the terms of the new contract. I will open discussions with those who sought me out and whom I rejected or put on hold until June 30,” Adi Popa told Prosport journalists.

Adi Popa is the 18th footballer to leave CSA Steaua this summer and joins David Dincă, Darius Oroian, Alexandru Sabău, Laurentiu Corbu, Cosmin Ciocoteală, Mădălin Mihăescu, Cristian Bustea, Cristi Balgiu, Dragoş Gheorghe, Ştefan Bodişteanu , Alexandru Sima, Ştefan Pacionel, Emilian Pacionel, Atanas Trică, Mahadi Kayondo, Iustin Răducan and Doru Calestru.

Thus, a new difficult season is announced for the IIa League formation, which still does not know if it will have the right to be promoted to the Super League at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Photo source: digisport

See also  Park Geun-hye’s sister announces her candidacy for the next president of South Korea |

You may also like

Jovan Memedović’s daughter in a bikini in nature...

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, movie...

Ukraine, the solar panels stolen by the Russians...

The rehabilitation of the playground at the Banja...

Two people were killed in an armed attack...

access to the tonnara of Scopello remains private

Major Drug Busts: Cocaine Packages Seized off the...

France, a 20-year-old died: he fell from a...

Everything you need to know before buying a...

Weather forecast for the next few days, worsening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy