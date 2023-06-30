Adi Popa left CSA Steaua after negotiations with the leadership of the “military” failed. The announcement was made on Friday by the experienced 34-year-old player himself.

Heavy blow for Steaua. Adi Popa announced that he will not extend his commitment with the team from Ghencea, which expires today, June 30, 2023. The one nicknamed “Motoreta” also stated that he will resume negotiations with the teams that offered him in recent weeks. “I will not continue at Steaua! I talked to the people from the club while I was in the training camp. I got my bags and I’m going home. We did not agree on the terms of the new contract. I will open discussions with those who sought me out and whom I rejected or put on hold until June 30,” Adi Popa told Prosport journalists.

Adi Popa is the 18th footballer to leave CSA Steaua this summer and joins David Dincă, Darius Oroian, Alexandru Sabău, Laurentiu Corbu, Cosmin Ciocoteală, Mădălin Mihăescu, Cristian Bustea, Cristi Balgiu, Dragoş Gheorghe, Ştefan Bodişteanu , Alexandru Sima, Ştefan Pacionel, Emilian Pacionel, Atanas Trică, Mahadi Kayondo, Iustin Răducan and Doru Calestru.

Thus, a new difficult season is announced for the IIa League formation, which still does not know if it will have the right to be promoted to the Super League at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

