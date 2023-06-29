Adikon Holdings (09860) Hong Kong public offering was subscribed 1.06 times and the offering price was HK$12.32 per share_Business Channel_证券星星

(Original title: Adikon Holdings (09860) Hong Kong public offering was subscribed 1.06 times at an offering price of HK$12.32 per share)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Adikon Holdings (09860) announced that the offer price is HK$12.32 per offer share, and the company will receive an estimated net proceeds of approximately HK$83.9 million from the global offering, with 500 shares per lot. It is expected that the shares will be Trading on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will begin at 9:00 am on June 30, 2023.

The Hong Kong Offer Shares initially available under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been slightly over-subscribed. The company has received a total of 1,521 valid applications, equivalent to approximately 1.06 times the total number of 3.32 million offer shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The final number of Hong Kong Public Offering Shares is 3.32 million shares, representing approximately 10% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Global Offering, and has been allocated to 1,521 accepted applicants under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The Offer Shares initially offered under the International Offering have been moderately over-subscribed, being approximately 1.8 times the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the International Offering. The final number of Offer Shares under the International Offering is 29,872,500 Shares, representing approximately 90% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available for subscription under the Global Offering (before any over-allotment option is exercised).

Based on the offer price of HK$12.32 per offer share, according to the cornerstone investment agreement, the company’s cornerstone investors have subscribed for a total of 23.647 million shares, accounting for approximately 3.27% of the company’s issued share capital immediately after the completion of the global offering.