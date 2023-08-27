Adiós Amores evokes the sound of Caño Roto in “La Culpa”

Giving continuation to the previous releases “Soleada” and “Humo negro”, goodbye loves present “La Culpa” to give us a new preview of their next full-length project that they will be presenting at the The Sun Room of Madrid the next November 11th. Tickets are now available at this link.

The album will arrive this fall from the hand of sound boy y Ground Control to check the words Sixto Martin in the press release that accompanied the release of the band’s latest single: “The arsenal of Adiós Amores is inexhaustible.” If with “Humo negro” they evoked the hypnotic rhythms y swampy of The Black Keyswith “La Culpa” they surprise us by sweeping home and remembering the heroines of broken pipe soundthe very The Greekswho popularized the sound along with other artists such as The Chorbos.

Acknowledging his debt to Las Grecas, It’s Iman They recognized that in the song they wanted to “reflect the influence that artists like Las Grecas had on their music”. “At the time we wrote the song we listened to them a lot, to Lole and Manuel already The Chunguitosamong others”. “La Culpa” tells us about the remorseto accept and bear the consequences, although these consequences can be softened if you are somewhere that makes you forget them”. It is, in short, a tribute to gypsy rock that continues to give us goosebumps to this day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

