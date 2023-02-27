In the last round, Bosnia and Herzegovina did not manage to qualify for the World Championship.

Source: FIBA

The Bosnia and Herzegovina basketball team failed to qualify for Mundobasket.

Adis Bećiragić’s team needed a victory over Hungary on the away field, but they didn’t get it. At the same time, they hoped for favorable news from Podgorica, where the Czech Republic was supposed to triumph over Montenegro, but in the end, neither happened.

“Dragons” are in Sombatelji defeated with a score of 87:77while in the capital of Montenegro it was 88:70 for “kids”.

Tonight, in front of their audience, the Hungarians shot brilliantly for three points (14 out of 28), which coach Bećiragić also commented on when signing off the match.

“I think it was their good three-point shooting that was the key. We knew they had quality shooters, but they also scored in situations when we would have played good defense. The fate of these matches is decided by one or two shots. We picked up the pace in the second half and the game was close for a while, but in the end we missed some key shots and lost“, said the BiH coach after the match, referring to the entire course of the qualifications.

“The character of the national team was visible throughout the entire qualification, but we had two weak games, away to the Czech Republic and Montenegro. In general, I am extremely pleased with the desire shown by the players. We should have hit two or three more shots tonight or in Tuzla, but I believe that the people who love this country are satisfied with the combativeness and many attractive actions of our national team“, pointed out Bećiragić.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!