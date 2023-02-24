The BiH coach spoke after tonight’s match.

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

“Dragons” will now have to beat Hungary in the last round, and then “wait for a miracle” from the Czechs, who have to defeat Montenegro in Podgorica. We remind you that BiH should have made up for the -19 from the first match against Montenegro, so that it could decide its own fate.

After the match, coach Adis Bećiragić addressed the media.

“There weren’t many tactics. We had problems, because some players don’t play in clubs. Roberson didn’t play for a long time after the earthquake in Turkey. The personal performance of some players was much weaker than we expected, but as a team it was great,” said Bećiragić. so added:

“We hid that our captain had a cracked rib. He came and said I’m going to die, but I’m going to play. The man hasn’t trained for fourteen days. Roberson hasn’t trained since that earthquake in Turkey”.

Bećiragić also spoke about the comment of Miško Ražnatović, Edin Atić’s manager.

“I’ve already stripped myself one hundred percent. I’m wondering, vela havla, I’ve said everything I need to. I’ve known Ražnatović for 40 years, he’s one of the best in the world. For me, it’s a basic thing in life because it’s a question of faith in God. I I’m not lying. I said everything, and the rest is to ask others. Emir didn’t want to come because he’s angry with me. He didn’t want to contact me. Edin is a good guy, but he’s too relaxed and a real lola. I nicknamed him Lola. In order to play against Hungary, he set conditions that are unacceptable”.

The BiH national team now faces a visit to Hungary, and that match is scheduled for February 26 at 7 p.m.