Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport welcomed a group of hurried passengers not long ago. With the roar of planes, a journey of business opportunities across China and Singapore officially started. This is the Cosmoprof Asia Pacific, which has been suspended for two years in Singapore, once again ushered in a “long-lost” Chinese guest.

With the optimization and adjustment of China‘s epidemic prevention policy, as China‘s largest foreign trade province, Guangdong has recently organized enterprises to participate in exhibitions in Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and other places, and held many investment promotion activities in Singapore, Japan, France, Canada and other places, actively Link global resources to accelerate economic recovery.

Up to now, Guangdong’s overseas investment promotion activities have achieved fruitful results: Guangdong Italian Warehouse, Malaysia Guangdong Commodity Exhibition and Sales Center have been unveiled one after another, Serbia (Guangdong) New Energy Industry Alliance has been established, New Zealand-Guangdong Commodity Expo has set up a “unending” transaction window… Play With the resources of the Global Guangdong Chamber of Commerce, the Guangdong Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade also promotes the establishment of overseas warehouses in many places around the world, the construction of more Guangdong commodity exhibition centers, and accelerates the layout of the global industrial chain supply chain.

Chartered flights to participate in the exhibition, “Made in Guangdong” is still popular all over the world

At the end of September this year, the Guangdong government organized more than 80 Guangdong enterprises to participate in the Frankfurt International Lighting Exhibition in Germany, and then organized Guangdong enterprises to participate in exhibitions in Malaysia and Singapore.

Flight LH796 landed smoothly at Hong Kong International Airport on December 3. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the first Foshan economic and trade delegation led by the Guangdong government to organize entrepreneurs to go abroad for exchanges has returned smoothly. They have won more than 500 million yuan (RMB, RMB, The same below) intentional order.

Exhibitor samples were snapped up, and the high enthusiasm of customers was the common feedback of many exhibitors. “On the last day, all my products were sold out. There were five or six customers snapping up the same product. In the end, I had to rely on bidding.” Li Shaoyan, general manager of Huizhou Jiayao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., who went to Malaysia to participate in the exhibition, sighed. Visited again in 2019, “Made in Guangdong” is still a “top product” that is popular in the global market.

In mid-December, Guangdong will organize a total of 283 people from 149 Guangdong enterprises to Dubai, UAE to participate in the 13th China (UAE) Trade Fair in 2022.

Many places have even begun to plan their “going overseas” itinerary for the coming year: For example, Dongguan, a major foreign trade city in Guangdong, plans to arrange for companies to participate in the Las Vegas International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the first half of 2023. Nearly 50 overseas exhibitions such as Hong Kong Toys Fair, Japan Gifts and Advertising Marketing Exhibition, Berlin Electronics Fair (IFA) in Germany.

According to Guangdong’s “14th Five-Year Plan” period plan, more than 100 online and offline exhibitions of “Guangdong Trade Global” will be held overseas every year, and more than 100 economic and trade activities of “Guangdong Trade National” Guanghuo National Trade will be held in China. 100,000 enterprises participated in the exhibition.

Making efforts to “attract investment”, foreign capital is still optimistic about Guangdong

In addition to organizing charter flights to “go out”, Guangdong is also trying its best to “bring in” business opportunities. At the press conference of the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference held in November this year, the world‘s top 500 companies AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. and Germany’s Siemens Energy Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to invest in Guangzhou at the same time. Despite the impact of the epidemic, foreign capital is still optimistic about China and Guangdong.

According to statistics from the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, from January to October this year, the actual use of foreign capital in Guangdong reached 154.67 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.3%, of which the actual use of foreign capital in the manufacturing industry was 38.58 billion yuan, accounting for 24.9%.

On December 3, the Foshan Economic and Trade Delegation, which included 2 business associations and 22 enterprises, returned from Europe with a full load of foreign trade orders worth over 100 million yuan and a number of cooperation projects. This is the first economic and trade delegation led by a municipal government in Guangdong Province to organize entrepreneurs to go abroad for exchanges since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020. This was also considered by the members of the delegation to be an “ice-breaking journey” that tested courage.

On December 9, the 2022 Shenzhen Global Investment Conference was officially held. Many world-renowned companies brought their latest investment intentions. The conference negotiated and signed 315 projects, involving a total investment of 879 billion yuan, covering the new generation of electronic information, biological Medicine and health and many other fields.

The Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province stated that it will continue to increase efforts to attract foreign investment, and will focus on successfully hosting the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Global Investment Conference in the near future. In January next year, Guangdong Province will organize municipal governments and enterprises to attract investment abroad around electronic information, new energy vehicles, biomedicine, chemical and food industries. The state has held more than 15 investment promotion activities to attract more foreign investment projects to settle in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for development.

Linkage between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao will benefit more industries

In addition to chartered flights, the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province will also launch chartered cars to participate in the exhibition, which is located in Hong Kong across the river.

Take the more than 30 large-scale exhibitions hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council in Hong Kong every year as an example, 11 of which are the largest procurement platforms in Asia for related industries, and the scale of the 5 exhibitions of electronics, jewelry, gifts, watches and lighting is even greater. The world‘s largest.

The adjustment of China’s epidemic prevention policy, the increase in demand for Christmas in the West, and the restart of Hong Kong’s convention and exhibition have all added up to three benefits. Guangdong, which is “close to the water”, is making every effort to organize Guangdong enterprises to charter cars to participate in Hong Kong’s international exhibitions, helping enterprises to win more orders.

Not only that, in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in addition to Hong Kong’s advantages as a free port, Macau is uniquely positioned to connect with Portuguese-speaking countries.

On December 4, the first China (Macau) International High-quality Consumer Expo and Hengqin World Bay Area Forum ended in Macau, kicking off the peak season of traditional economic and trade activities in Macau at the end of the year.

Li Weinong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, said that this links together the huge consumer market in the Mainland, the advantages of the joint development of Qin and Macao, and the function of Macao’s China-Portuguese business cooperation service platform, and more industries can benefit from it.