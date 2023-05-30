Home » Administrative elections in the Catania area, mayors elected in Castel di Iudica, Mineo, San Gregorio and Sant’Alfio
World

Administrative elections in the Catania area, mayors elected in Castel di Iudica, Mineo, San Gregorio and Sant’Alfio

by admin
Administrative elections in the Catania area, mayors elected in Castel di Iudica, Mineo, San Gregorio and Sant’Alfio

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

First definitive results in the Catania area. The mayors of Castel di Iudica, Mineo, San Gregorio di Catania and Sant’Alfio have been elected. There are a total of 19 Municipalities on Etna – including the capital – where people go to the polls to elect…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Administrative in the Catania area, mayors elected in Castel di Iudica, Mineo, San Gregorio and Sant’Alfio appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Udinese – The focus on the best / A match to remember for the captain

You may also like

Vladimir Đukanović departure of workers from Serbia |...

Nick Nurse coach of Philadelphia | Sports

The German recession slows down the metalworking industry...

This cocoa protein mousse is prepared at home...

“Instability in the Balkans suits Putin and holds...

torcida scored a goal from the field |...

Višković invited Italian businessmen to invest in Serbia...

Isola dei Famosi, Cristina Scuccia discovers her mother’s...

MONDO at Roland Garros Djokovic’s message and draft...

Novak Djokovic on Nikola Jokic | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy