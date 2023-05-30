Administrative elections, Meloni rejoices: “Obtained historic victories, such as in Ancona. There are no longer strongholds”







“The centre-right wins these administrative elections and confirms its roots and its strength”. So the premier Georgia Melons, with a video posted on social media, rejoiced with a video posted on social media for the electoral results that saw the center-right triumph in the main cities in the vote. “We have obtained important confirmations and some victories that could be defined as historic, such as in Ancona – he added – Confirming the fact that the strongholds no longer exist”. The result, she continued, “encourages us to move forward and do even better.”