The dates for holding the elections for the renewal of the mayor and the city council concern
591 Municipalities of the Regions with ordinary statute, including 13 provincial capitals (Ancona, Brescia, Brindisi, Imperia, Latina, Massa, Pisa, Siena, Sondrio, Teramo, Terni, Treviso, Vicenza). The next round of ballots, if any, will take place
on 28 and 29 May 2023.

Drought emergency About a third of the meeting of the Council of Ministers addressed the issue of the drought emergency, setting a first inter-ministerial meeting for March 1 at Palazzo Chigi, chaired by Giorgia Meloni. The task force will have to evaluate the initiatives to launch a short-term action plan and medium-long term planning. The government’s decision came after the report in the CDM by the Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, Nello Musumeci.

