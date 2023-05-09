Home » Administrative, the DC lists “Ownership of the symbol” readmitted
World

Administrative, the DC lists “Ownership of the symbol” readmitted

by admin
Administrative, the DC lists “Ownership of the symbol” readmitted

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

All the lists of Totò Cuffaro’s DC, the Christian Democrats, have been admitted and validated in the province of Catania for the next administrations of 28 and 29 May. This was established by the electoral commission chaired by…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Administrative, the lists of the DC “Ownership of the symbol” readmitted appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Novak Djokovic arrived in Banjaluka | Sports

You may also like

Sudan, over 150 thousand fleeing the military war....

Israel bombs Gaza: “Three leaders of Islamic Jihad...

Israel, raid in the Gaza Strip: state of...

A Chinese man in his 40s was arrested...

Naples, De Laurentiis loses the pieces: Giuntoli towards...

Ice Cream Versus Veggies: White House Clash Between...

Luka Modrić remains at Real Madrid | Sport

Real Madrid – Manchester City Champions League |...

“Palermo, Stulac is back. Lancini goes out”

Udinese – Fundamental victory and commitment to eighth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy