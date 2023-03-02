Home World admir smajić watched by a worker | Sport
There was also one well-known face in the stands of the City Stadium in Bijeljina.

After the first match, Krunoslav Rendulić’s team took a huge step towards placing among the top four teams, where they had not been since 2015, and the Bijeljina camp boasted after the match that there was also a legend in the stands of the City Stadium!

Namely, it is about the celebrated football player of Partizan Admir Smajić, who was born in 1963 in Bijeljina and grew up in Radnik.

From this club, Smajić went to Partizan as a junior in 1980, and during his senior career he was a member of the black and white team for nine seasons, winning three championship titles during that time.

He then built his career in Switzerland, and it should be noted that he won a bronze medal with the Yugoslav national team at the 1984 Olympic Games.

