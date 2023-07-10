Adocco Condemns Decree Declaring Electronic Passport as National Security Issue

Title: Dominican Alliance Against Corruption Challenges National Security Declaration for Electronic Passport

Santo Domingo, Jul 9.- The Dominican Alliance Against Corruption (Adocco) has raised concerns over the recent decree issued by the Executive, which designates the contracting, design, and issuance of electronic passports in the Dominican Republic as matters of national security. According to Adocco, this declaration is in direct contradiction to the Constitution and other national laws.

In a press release, Adocco specifically highlighted that the provision infringes upon Article 49 of the Magna Carta, which guarantees freedom of expression and information. The decree’s declaration of national security for one year, along with its classification of all information regarding contracts made under the Public Procurement and Contracting Law as “reserved,” was also deemed problematic. Adocco argues that these measures conflict with the public’s right to access information and transparency.

The organization stressed that the exception in the decree’s application should solely apply to technical details of the electronic passport, which may pose risks to national interest, security, or the economy, subject to prior declaration and support through a decree. Adocco emphasized that the Law on Free Access to Public Information, referred to in the decree, does not include provisions allowing for the concealment of information related to suppliers or providers of goods acquired with public funds.

According to Julio de la Rosa Tiburcio, Adocco’s representative, the law focuses on protecting information concerning the design and structure of the document, not the identities of the suppliers. Adocco argued that the laws supporting the decree should not be used to expand the reservation of information, especially not in essential areas such as transparency in public resource management. The public has a right to know the acquisition costs, benefiting companies, quality of purchased items, shareholders of those companies, and their respective capacity, compliance history, solvency, and experience.

Adocco reiterated that the exceptions established in the Procurement and Contracting Law and the Free Access to Information Law only pertain to the technical characteristics of the electronic passport. They firmly asserted that these exceptions should not override the fundamental right to information enshrined in the Constitution.

The controversy surrounding the national security declaration for electronic passports continues to raise concerns about transparency and citizens’ access to information. Adocco’s critique highlights the need for a balance between national security concerns and the public’s right to information.

