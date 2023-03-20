The councilors of the Banjaluka City Assembly today adopted the budget rebalance for this year in the value of 209 million KM at an extraordinary session.

Source: Aleksandar Čavić, City Administration of Banja Luka

The President of the Banjaluka City Assembly, Ljubo Ninković, said that he was satisfied with the adoption of the budget, given that, according to him, this budget created positive preconditions for the announced increase in the prices of communal services.

“We have created the preconditions for reducing the negative effect of price increases,” said Ninković.

The mayor of Banjaluka, Draško Stanivuković, said that out of the total funds, about 30 million will go to solve the decades-long problems that have plagued Banjaluka.

There was only one item on the agenda of today’s extraordinary session.

From the session: “Obvious symbiosis”

Before the actual vote, independent councilor Aleksandar Petković briefly left the hall, which caused a reaction from Ljuba Ninković, the president of the City Assembly.

“Please invite him, so that this symbiosis is not obvious,” commented Ninković with a smile.

The debate on budget rebalancing was marked by assessments of the profitability of multi-million dollar investments in the tennis complex near Mladen Stojanović Park.

“There is no life with guarantees. Who guarantees you that tomorrow you will be a councilor, that some factory will work”, Mayor Draško Stanivuković said on this occasion at the extraordinary session of the Banja Luka Parliament and told the councilors that they have the right to a thousand questions, but to remember that there are no big goals without questions.

“So, were we angry with Đoković because he came to see the pyramids more than Banjaluka. So here he is,” emphasized Stanivuković and added that if the councilors were in his place, they would think the same.

The mayor of Banja Luka also said that he has not heard anyone praise the construction of the tennis hall, even though the work is progressing rapidly, but claims that no one can find a flaw in it.

“Remember today you may not know, in May you will know what we have done. You will know in years to come. We have no guarantee”, concluded Stanivuković immediately before the vote in the budget rebalancing, reports BLportal.