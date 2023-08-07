Adorable Full Moon Photo of Giant Panda Twins in Korea Goes Viral

Title: Giant Panda Twins Delight Internet with Full Moon Photo in South Korea’s Everland

Everland, a popular theme park in South Korea, has recently released an adorable full moon photo of giant panda twin cubs, captivating the hearts of netizens across the country. The photo, which features the second cub sticking out its tongue, has elicited laughter and warm reactions from online viewers.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the photo, shared on August 7th, quickly became a topic of discussion on the internet. The giant panda twins, born to South Korea’s resident pandas “Aibao” and “Lebao,” have gained attention not only for their cuteness but also for the black patterns around their eyes, resembling sunglasses.

The report reveals that the cubs have been thriving, with their weight increasing from 180 grams and 140 grams to 1.1 kilograms and 1.2 kilograms respectively. This remarkable growth has been described as a “storm growth,” highlighting the health and development of the panda cubs.

The birth of the twin cubs on July 7th is a significant milestone for South Korea. “Aibao” successfully gave birth to two female cubs, marking the second time giant pandas have been born in the country after the birth of “Fubao” in 2020.

The adorable photos of the twins when they were first born, capturing their fragile and innocent nature, have also been shared by Everland Korea. These images serve as a testament to the constant care and attention provided by the park’s staff.

The release of the full moon photo has generated a wave of excitement and enthusiasm among panda lovers and animal enthusiasts alike. The giant panda twins have not only become a symbol of hope and joy but also a reminder of the importance of conservation efforts to protect these majestic creatures.

As cubs like these continue to bring joy to people’s lives, it is imperative that we strive to preserve their natural habitats and ensure a sustainable future for all endangered species.

(Note: This article has been written based on the content provided. The information presented may not reflect real events or news.)

