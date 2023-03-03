The Board of Directors of Aeroporti di Roma, in its meeting yesterday, Thursday 02 March, approved the Annual Integrated Report including the Draft Individual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.

With the Integrated Report, ADR intends to offer, in a single document, complete and exhaustive information on the value generated through financial, environmental, social and governance performance. This confirms the importance for the Group of an integrated management approach as an inseparable element of its strategy at the basis of the path of sustainable development and innovation for the coming years.

2022 RESULTS – Traffic, which closed the year with around 33 million passengers, grew strongly compared to 2021 (+134.7%) thanks to non-European and European components (+262.8% and 138.0% ). Over the year, the recovery in passenger flows compared to 2019 is equal to 66.5%, a combination of a beginning of the year still seriously impacted by the effects of the pandemic and a final period that marked a recovery of over 80% .

The financial year closed with a positive consolidated operating result of 131.9 million euros (-45.9 million euros in the comparison period) and with a net profit of 45.1 million euros, compared to a net loss of 38.0 million euros in 2021. Investments amounted to over 214 million euros, an increase of 21% compared to 2021, for the expansion and upgrading of the Roman airport system. In particular, the investments made during the year included the construction works of the new boarding area A at Terminal 1, inaugurated on 18 May last year.