Home World ADR / Approved yesterday Annual Integrated Report Draft individual and consolidated financial statements – Mobility
World

ADR / Approved yesterday Annual Integrated Report Draft individual and consolidated financial statements – Mobility

by admin
ADR / Approved yesterday Annual Integrated Report Draft individual and consolidated financial statements – Mobility

The Board of Directors of Aeroporti di Roma, in its meeting yesterday, Thursday 02 March, approved the Annual Integrated Report including the Draft Individual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2022.
With the Integrated Report, ADR intends to offer, in a single document, complete and exhaustive information on the value generated through financial, environmental, social and governance performance. This confirms the importance for the Group of an integrated management approach as an inseparable element of its strategy at the basis of the path of sustainable development and innovation for the coming years.
2022 RESULTS – Traffic, which closed the year with around 33 million passengers, grew strongly compared to 2021 (+134.7%) thanks to non-European and European components (+262.8% and 138.0% ). Over the year, the recovery in passenger flows compared to 2019 is equal to 66.5%, a combination of a beginning of the year still seriously impacted by the effects of the pandemic and a final period that marked a recovery of over 80% .
The financial year closed with a positive consolidated operating result of 131.9 million euros (-45.9 million euros in the comparison period) and with a net profit of 45.1 million euros, compared to a net loss of 38.0 million euros in 2021. Investments amounted to over 214 million euros, an increase of 21% compared to 2021, for the expansion and upgrading of the Roman airport system. In particular, the investments made during the year included the construction works of the new boarding area A at Terminal 1, inaugurated on 18 May last year.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Putin-Xi Summit: «Collaboration between Powers», but China is cold on military aid

You may also like

Geneviève Lhermitte killed her five children: now in...

Pope mourns O’Connell, Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles...

marko nikolić supported nemanja vidić | Sports

Philip Selway, review of his album Strange Dance...

Arrest of sister boss Messina Denaro, Schifani “strong...

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski sentenced to...

China First: Why the Ukraine War Hasn’t Changed...

Udinese News | Zeegelaar’s Return and Ehizibue’s Replacement...

H5N1 avian flu, there was no human transmission...

Anđelka Bojović on the location of her son...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy