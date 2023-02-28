Hi-tech revolution at Fiumicino airport where at Terminal 1 the security checks before boarding are even faster and simpler. In fact, thanks to a technology that performs a real “TAC”, passengers can carry liquids even greater than 100 ml in their hand luggage, as well as computers, tablets and mobile phones without having to remove and separate them from the suitcase. The new technology, introduced last year for frequent travellers, has now been extended to all passengers departing from Terminal 1.

In fact, in the Terminal which hosts around 70% of departures from Fiumicino, the installation of the revolutionary C3 standard Explosive Detection System hand baggage control equipment by Smiths Detection – global leader in security and threat detection. This is the highest security standard for hand baggage screening, which will increase the level of security and further improve the passenger experience. The new machines, which use X-ray scanners to obtain a computed tomography of the baggage, are capable of producing high-resolution volumetric 3D images with automatic detection of potentially dangerous substances which make the analysis capability of the of security control personnel. The installation of the new technology is now underway at the security checkpoints of Terminal 3 and will be completed here within the year, with the sole exception of direct flights to the USA and Israel, which are subject to specific screening procedures.